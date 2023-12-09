State of Wyoming Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 48,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMD opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.