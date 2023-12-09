State of Wyoming Has $388,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.
BWX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
BWX Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.
