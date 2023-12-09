State of Wyoming Has $388,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.