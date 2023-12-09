State of Wyoming Increases Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNK. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

