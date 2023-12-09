State of Wyoming Invests $339,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Core & Main Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,354,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,166,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.