State of Wyoming Purchases 1,819 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Wyoming grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 258.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

