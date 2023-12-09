State of Wyoming Purchases 210 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

