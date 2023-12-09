State of Wyoming Raises Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Timken were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

TKR stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

