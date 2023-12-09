State of Wyoming Sells 754 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

