State of Wyoming Sells 760 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cognex were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

