Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,871 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $263.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.20 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

