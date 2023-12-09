Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,061 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,028,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

