Stephens Inc. AR Buys 22,329 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $272.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

