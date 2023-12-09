Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $232.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

