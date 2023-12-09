Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

