Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.27% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.