Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,834 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.20% of Ares Capital worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after buying an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

