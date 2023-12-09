Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 11,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $28,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

