Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 9,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

