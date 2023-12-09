Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $253.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $253.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $241.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

