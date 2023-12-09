Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $233.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

