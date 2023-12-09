Stephens Inc. AR Sells 184,922 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
