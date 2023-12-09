Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Set at C$2.97 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price target on Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGO

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Shares of TSE:STGO opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.