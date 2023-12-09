Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Set at C$2.97 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price target on Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
