StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

