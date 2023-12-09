StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.