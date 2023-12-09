StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.