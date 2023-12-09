StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

