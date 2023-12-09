StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Down 1.0 %
TEDU stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.
About Tarena International
Featured Articles
