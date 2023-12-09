StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 1.0 %

TEDU stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Get Tarena International alerts:

About Tarena International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.