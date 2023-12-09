StockNews.com Downgrades Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

RELL stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

