StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
