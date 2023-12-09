StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

