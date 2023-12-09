StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

