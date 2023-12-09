StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VTVT opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.