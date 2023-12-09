StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

