StockNews.com Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Cabot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot by 5.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.