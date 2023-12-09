Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stratasys by 54.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 116.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 73,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

