Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 3.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTD traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,090.52. 129,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,750. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,182.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

