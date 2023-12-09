Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

