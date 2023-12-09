Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.06. 35,922,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

