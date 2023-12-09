Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Waste Management makes up about 4.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.50. 1,638,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.