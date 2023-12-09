Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $648,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,836. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

