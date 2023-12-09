Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 3.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $16.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,242.95. 163,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,655. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,020.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,998.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

