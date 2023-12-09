Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,540 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 3.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.07. 1,171,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

