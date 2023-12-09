Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,996. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

