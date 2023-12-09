Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.16. 1,959,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.31. The stock has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.