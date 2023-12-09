Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Sweetgreen comprises approximately 10.6% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $44,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,104,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,709 shares of company stock worth $1,249,768 over the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

