Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.93. The company had a trading volume of 569,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,269. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.63 and its 200 day moving average is $464.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

