Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,611,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $520.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

