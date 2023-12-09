Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick Sells 8,000 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

