Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick Sells 8,000 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
