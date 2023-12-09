Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein Sells 20,701 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.32 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

