TD Cowen Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NXPI. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

