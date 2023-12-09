TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.83.

NYSE:SNX opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $5,032,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 75,939 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

