Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $411.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

