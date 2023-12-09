Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 486,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,438,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

TSLA stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.84. 103,126,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,943,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

